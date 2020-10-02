Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] fell -51.48% so far this year. What now?

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNST] gained 12.83% on the last trading session, reaching $22.86 price per share at the time.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 42.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. CNST stock price has been found in the range of $20.23 to $23.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 547.94K shares, CNST reached a trading volume of 1256477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CNST stock. On May 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CNST shares from 50 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.79.

Trading performance analysis for CNST stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.51. With this latest performance, CNST shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.01, while it was recorded at 20.42 for the last single week of trading, and 32.34 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CNST is now -35.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.13. Additionally, CNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] managed to generate an average of -$807,075 per employee.Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.20 and a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNST.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]

There are presently around $1,193 million, or 99.53% of CNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNST stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 6,051,376, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,400,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.6 million in CNST stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $91.83 million in CNST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNST] by around 18,391,955 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,976,951 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,839,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,208,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNST stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,436,877 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,635,609 shares during the same period.