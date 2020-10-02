Cleveland Research slashes price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] – find out why.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $60.25 price per share at the time.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. represents 84.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.26 billion with the latest information. DKS stock price has been found in the range of $58.21 to $60.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 3523074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $62.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for DKS stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 222.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.32, while it was recorded at 57.79 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.40.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 13.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.05. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $7,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 169.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 3.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $4,192 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,674,516, which is approximately -0.711% of the company’s market cap and around 16.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,670,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $341.66 million in DKS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $264.84 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly 21.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 22,624,870 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 15,122,962 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 31,830,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,578,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,796,397 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 6,151,905 shares during the same period.