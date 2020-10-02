Citigroup Initiated CDW Corporation [CDW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] traded at a high on 10/01/20, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $123.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1000771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CDW Corporation stands at 2.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.10%.

The market cap for CDW stock reached $17.26 billion, with 142.40 million shares outstanding and 141.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 790.96K shares, CDW reached a trading volume of 1000771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CDW Corporation [CDW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDW shares is $131.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CDW Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for CDW Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CDW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDW Corporation is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDW in the course of the last twelve months was 27.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CDW stock performed recently?

CDW Corporation [CDW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.84. With this latest performance, CDW shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for CDW Corporation [CDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.13, while it was recorded at 118.08 for the last single week of trading, and 116.44 for the last 200 days.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDW Corporation [CDW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +16.86. CDW Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.09.

Return on Total Capital for CDW is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.00. Additionally, CDW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 355.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDW Corporation [CDW] managed to generate an average of $74,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.CDW Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for CDW Corporation [CDW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CDW Corporation posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW Corporation go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for CDW Corporation [CDW]

There are presently around $16,080 million, or 93.30% of CDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,620,890, which is approximately -4.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,320,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CDW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $932.98 million in CDW stock with ownership of nearly 27.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CDW Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW] by around 12,748,402 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 12,633,074 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 104,824,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,206,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDW stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,834,834 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 764,384 shares during the same period.