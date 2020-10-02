American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] Revenue clocked in at $3.69 billion, up 20.94% YTD: What’s Next?

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] price surged by 2.55 percent to reach at $3.69.

A sum of 1475655 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 717.15K shares. American Water Works Company Inc. shares reached a high of $148.86 and dropped to a low of $145.44 until finishing in the latest session at $148.57.

The one-year AWK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.4. The average equity rating for AWK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $143.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

AWK Stock Performance Analysis:

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, AWK shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.37 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.88, while it was recorded at 145.19 for the last single week of trading, and 131.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Water Works Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.35 and a Gross Margin at +41.11. American Water Works Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.20.

Return on Total Capital for AWK is now 7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.97. Additionally, AWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] managed to generate an average of $91,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Water Works Company Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.30%.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,892 million, or 87.40% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,061,015, which is approximately -4.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,575,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.47 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly -2.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 10,335,853 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 9,088,691 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 134,660,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,084,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,541,690 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,421,962 shares during the same period.