Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ: ADPT] traded at a high on 10/01/20, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.43.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1363817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stands at 4.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.03%.

The market cap for ADPT stock reached $6.37 billion, with 127.38 million shares outstanding and 82.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ADPT reached a trading volume of 1363817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADPT shares is $51.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ADPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

How has ADPT stock performed recently?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, ADPT shares gained by 18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.98 for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.58, while it was recorded at 48.55 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.86. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.78.

Return on Total Capital for ADPT is now -17.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.41. Additionally, ADPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT] managed to generate an average of -$153,576 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]

There are presently around $4,986 million, or 74.60% of ADPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADPT stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,493,708, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 15,115,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $747.14 million in ADPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $278.86 million in ADPT stock with ownership of nearly 26.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [NASDAQ:ADPT] by around 11,905,032 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,819,584 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 81,149,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,873,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADPT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,262,857 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 713,336 shares during the same period.