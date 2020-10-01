Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] fell -65.61% so far this year. What now?

Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: ZGNX] closed the trading session at $17.93 on 09/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.81, while the highest price level was $18.40.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.61 percent and weekly performance of -4.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, ZGNX reached to a volume of 1401937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zogenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zogenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zogenix Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 205.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

ZGNX stock trade performance evaluation

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, ZGNX shares dropped by -24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.01 for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.44, while it was recorded at 17.83 for the last single week of trading, and 30.69 for the last 200 days.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4736.38. Zogenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11499.53.

Return on Total Capital for ZGNX is now -44.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, ZGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] managed to generate an average of -$2,975,199 per employee.Zogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zogenix Inc. posted -6.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -561.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zogenix Inc. go to 8.80%.

Zogenix Inc. [ZGNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $971 million, or 99.60% of ZGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZGNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,907,139, which is approximately 42.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,725,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.73 million in ZGNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.73 million in ZGNX stock with ownership of nearly 4.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zogenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Zogenix Inc. [NASDAQ:ZGNX] by around 9,587,426 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 11,912,310 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,671,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,171,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZGNX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,366,760 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,124,225 shares during the same period.