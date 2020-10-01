why AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.63

AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRC] loss -0.30% or -0.12 points to close at $39.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1479365 shares.

It opened the trading session at $36.68, the shares rose to $40.23 and dropped to $34.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATRC points out that the company has recorded 23.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 308.52K shares, ATRC reached to a volume of 1479365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRC shares is $55.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AtriCure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for AtriCure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $48, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ATRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AtriCure Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

Trading performance analysis for ATRC stock

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, ATRC shares dropped by -10.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.91 for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.70, while it was recorded at 39.74 for the last single week of trading, and 40.16 for the last 200 days.

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.48 and a Gross Margin at +73.80. AtriCure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.25.

Return on Total Capital for ATRC is now -12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.90. Additionally, ATRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] managed to generate an average of -$48,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AtriCure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AtriCure Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AtriCure Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]

There are presently around $1,678 million, or 95.60% of ATRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,766,815, which is approximately 34.567% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,403,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.78 million in ATRC stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $91.91 million in ATRC stock with ownership of nearly -8.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AtriCure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRC] by around 9,875,356 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,187,529 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 26,990,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,053,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,127,201 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 471,122 shares during the same period.