Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain 173.00% so far this year. What now?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] slipped around -3.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.33 at the close of the session, down -9.01%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock is now 173.00% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIR Stock saw the intraday high of $38.28 and lowest of $33.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.00, which means current price is +186.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, VIR reached a trading volume of 1505504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84.

How has VIR stock performed recently?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, VIR shares dropped by -15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.32% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.86, while it was recorded at 35.28 for the last single week of trading, and 33.37 for the last 200 days.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -2144.35. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2158.98.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -62.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$762,808 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings analysis for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. posted -4.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR.

Insider trade positions for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]

There are presently around $1,811 million, or 44.80% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,499,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $188.81 million in VIR stocks shares; and ALASKA PERMANENT FUND CORP, currently with $164.78 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 220% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vir Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 18,261,772 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,688,858 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 32,803,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,754,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,780,789 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 599,720 shares during the same period.