Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] is 138.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.19%.

Over the last 12 months, VAPO stock rose by 218.68%. The average equity rating for VAPO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $751.39 million, with 23.09 million shares outstanding and 19.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.27K shares, VAPO stock reached a trading volume of 1370621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Vapotherm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on VAPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

VAPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.19. With this latest performance, VAPO shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.17, while it was recorded at 26.58 for the last single week of trading, and 23.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vapotherm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -99.71 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Vapotherm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.14.

Return on Total Capital for VAPO is now -51.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.26. Additionally, VAPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] managed to generate an average of -$179,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

VAPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vapotherm Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to 49.50%.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $528 million, or 88.60% of VAPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAPO stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,884,382, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,694,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.14 million in VAPO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.45 million in VAPO stock with ownership of nearly 37.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vapotherm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO] by around 9,429,534 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,391,639 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,379,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,200,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAPO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,630,836 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 611,917 shares during the same period.