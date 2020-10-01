Thursday, October 1, 2020
type here...
Companies

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] is 138.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Finance

why National Storage Affiliates Trust [NSA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.78

Misty Lee - 0
National Storage Affiliates Trust slipped around -2.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.91 at the close of the session, down -6.70%....
Read more
Market

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] moved down -0.52: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.15. A sum of 3232265 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $33.34 billion, down -21.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Exelon Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Companies

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $18

Misty Lee - 0
Hanesbrands Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE: VAPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.19%.

Over the last 12 months, VAPO stock rose by 218.68%. The average equity rating for VAPO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $751.39 million, with 23.09 million shares outstanding and 19.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.27K shares, VAPO stock reached a trading volume of 1370621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Vapotherm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Vapotherm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on VAPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vapotherm Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

VAPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.19. With this latest performance, VAPO shares dropped by -6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.17, while it was recorded at 26.58 for the last single week of trading, and 23.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vapotherm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -99.71 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Vapotherm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.14.

Return on Total Capital for VAPO is now -51.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.26. Additionally, VAPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] managed to generate an average of -$179,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Vapotherm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

VAPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vapotherm Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vapotherm Inc. go to 49.50%.

Vapotherm Inc. [VAPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $528 million, or 88.60% of VAPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAPO stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 1,884,382, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,694,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.14 million in VAPO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.45 million in VAPO stock with ownership of nearly 37.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vapotherm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Vapotherm Inc. [NYSE:VAPO] by around 9,429,534 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,391,639 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,379,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,200,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAPO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,630,836 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 611,917 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] falling to $99. Time to buy?
Next articleNeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $46

More articles

Companies

Raymond James Initiated Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kadmon Holdings Inc. price surged by 5.38 percent to reach at $0.2. A sum of 3901586 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Alector Inc. [ALEC] moved down -2.41: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Alector Inc. price plunged by -2.41 percent to reach at -$0.27. A sum of 1380657 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] reaches 4.82B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Stock trading around $2.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. gained 104.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time. CTI BioPharma Corp. represents 73.69...
Read more
Industry

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] fell -37.23% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.94 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] reaches 48.71M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sintx Technologies Inc. traded at a high on 09/30/20, posting a 10.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.92. The...
Read more
Companies

Raymond James Initiated Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kadmon Holdings Inc. price surged by 5.38 percent to reach at $0.2. A sum of 3901586 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. gained 0.07% or 0.01 points to close at $14.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1168563 shares. It opened the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Stock trading around $2.15 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CTI BioPharma Corp. gained 104.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time. CTI BioPharma Corp. represents 73.69...
Read more
Industry

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] fell -37.23% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.94 during the day while...
Read more

Popular Category