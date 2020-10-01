The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $40

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.81 at the close of the session, up 0.52%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 1338406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $41.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 362.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has AZEK stock performed recently?

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.72, while it was recorded at 34.11 for the last single week of trading.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.03 and a Gross Margin at +32.54. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.54.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 5.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.28. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of -$14,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 23.00%.

Insider trade positions for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $3,913 million, or 92.60% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 53,312,907, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 36.70% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 20,243,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.69 million in AZEK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $161.46 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 112,423,718 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,423,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,423,718 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.