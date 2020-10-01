Stifel slashes price target on Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] – find out why.

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] slipped around -5.96 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $331.75 at the close of the session, down -1.76%.

Lam Research Corporation stock is now 13.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LRCX Stock saw the intraday high of $338.23 and lowest of $330.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 387.70, which means current price is +82.90% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 1971890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $391.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $375 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $270 to $435, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 12.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has LRCX stock performed recently?

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 346.12, while it was recorded at 332.70 for the last single week of trading, and 301.48 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.62 and a Gross Margin at +45.88. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 26.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.90. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $199,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corporation posted 3.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 16.18%.

Insider trade positions for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $41,790 million, or 88.40% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,083,759, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,406,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $2.24 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly 3.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 12,682,562 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 12,485,148 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 100,799,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,967,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,426,009 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 925,292 shares during the same period.