Friday, October 2, 2020
Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Revenue clocked in at $91.70 million, down -36.13% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ: PGEN] price plunged by -1.13 percent to reach at -$0.04.

A sum of 2143459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.12M shares. Precigen Inc. shares reached a high of $3.65 and dropped to a low of $3.41 until finishing in the latest session at $3.50.

The average equity rating for PGEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Precigen Inc. [PGEN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Precigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precigen Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

PGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, PGEN shares dropped by -42.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.84 for Precigen Inc. [PGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Precigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precigen Inc. [PGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.14 and a Gross Margin at +32.32. Precigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.25.

Return on Total Capital for PGEN is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 345.75. Additionally, PGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 293.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Precigen Inc. [PGEN] managed to generate an average of -$240,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Precigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

PGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Precigen Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precigen Inc. go to 2.40%.

Precigen Inc. [PGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $426 million, or 71.80% of PGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGEN stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 82,790,616, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 7,724,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.04 million in PGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.6 million in PGEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Precigen Inc. [NASDAQ:PGEN] by around 3,226,372 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 11,122,497 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 107,303,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,652,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 493,106 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,422 shares during the same period.

