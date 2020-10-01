Phreesia Inc. [PHR] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $35

Phreesia Inc. [NYSE: PHR] gained 3.85% on the last trading session, reaching $32.13 price per share at the time.

Phreesia Inc. represents 37.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.18 billion with the latest information. PHR stock price has been found in the range of $30.43 to $32.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 366.23K shares, PHR reached a trading volume of 1004303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phreesia Inc. [PHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHR shares is $34.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Phreesia Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Phreesia Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on PHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phreesia Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for PHR stock

Phreesia Inc. [PHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.88. With this latest performance, PHR shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for Phreesia Inc. [PHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.99, while it was recorded at 29.86 for the last single week of trading, and 27.67 for the last 200 days.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phreesia Inc. [PHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.26 and a Gross Margin at +51.42. Phreesia Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.26.

Return on Total Capital for PHR is now -19.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.43. Additionally, PHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phreesia Inc. [PHR] managed to generate an average of -$38,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Phreesia Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Phreesia Inc. [PHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phreesia Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phreesia Inc. [PHR]

There are presently around $949 million, or 96.00% of PHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,881,397, which is approximately 27.599% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,427,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.0 million in PHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $58.72 million in PHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phreesia Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Phreesia Inc. [NYSE:PHR] by around 9,607,969 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 10,235,680 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,682,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,526,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,069,951 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 8,541,617 shares during the same period.