Thursday, October 1, 2020
Pfenex Inc. [PFNX] Revenue clocked in at $38.60 million, up 16.12% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Pfenex Inc. [AMEX: PFNX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.94 during the day while it closed the day at $12.75.

Pfenex Inc. stock has also gained 0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFNX stock has inclined by 54.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.19% and gained 16.12% year-on date.

The market cap for PFNX stock reached $437.20 million, with 34.29 million shares outstanding and 31.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 787.25K shares, PFNX reached a trading volume of 1615778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfenex Inc. [PFNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFNX shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Pfenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Pfenex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on PFNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfenex Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

PFNX stock trade performance evaluation

Pfenex Inc. [PFNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, PFNX shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.85 for Pfenex Inc. [PFNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Pfenex Inc. [PFNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfenex Inc. [PFNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +87.07. Pfenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for PFNX is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfenex Inc. [PFNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.32. Additionally, PFNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfenex Inc. [PFNX] managed to generate an average of $13,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Pfenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfenex Inc. [PFNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pfenex Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 325.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfenex Inc. go to 14.60%.

Pfenex Inc. [PFNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $340 million, or 86.00% of PFNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFNX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 3,244,100, which is approximately -0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLAIR WILLIAM & CO/IL, holding 3,036,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.72 million in PFNX stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $34.41 million in PFNX stock with ownership of nearly -18.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Pfenex Inc. [AMEX:PFNX] by around 3,310,279 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,568,021 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 18,820,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,699,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFNX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,117 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,921,816 shares during the same period.

