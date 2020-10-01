Thursday, October 1, 2020
Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] moved down -4.01: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OVID] loss -4.01% on the last trading session, reaching $5.74 price per share at the time.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. represents 55.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $349.51 million with the latest information. OVID stock price has been found in the range of $5.61 to $6.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, OVID reached a trading volume of 1623578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for OVID stock

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, OVID shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for OVID is now -112.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID] managed to generate an average of -$1,024,767 per employee.Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVID.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [OVID]

There are presently around $126 million, or 34.70% of OVID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVID stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,914,107, which is approximately 494.712% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 2,570,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.76 million in OVID stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $13.73 million in OVID stock with ownership of nearly 86.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OVID] by around 8,742,580 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,720,706 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 10,513,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,976,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVID stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,704,167 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,479 shares during the same period.

