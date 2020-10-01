NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $46

NeoGenomics Inc. [NASDAQ: NEO] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.89 at the close of the session, up 0.05%.

NeoGenomics Inc. stock is now 26.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEO Stock saw the intraday high of $38.25 and lowest of $36.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.03, which means current price is +80.21% above from all time high which was touched on 08/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 741.45K shares, NEO reached a trading volume of 1421962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEO shares is $42.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NeoGenomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for NeoGenomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $39, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeoGenomics Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has NEO stock performed recently?

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, NEO shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.61, while it was recorded at 36.16 for the last single week of trading, and 31.49 for the last 200 days.

NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +43.05. NeoGenomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NEO is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.19. Additionally, NEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] managed to generate an average of $4,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.NeoGenomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeoGenomics Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeoGenomics Inc. go to 11.20%.