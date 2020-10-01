Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] – find out why.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] gained 0.07% or 0.01 points to close at $14.60 with a heavy trading volume of 1168563 shares.

It opened the trading session at $14.62, the shares rose to $15.02 and dropped to $14.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KPTI points out that the company has recorded -19.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, KPTI reached to a volume of 1168563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. On July 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 8 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for KPTI stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.51, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.85 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -488.08.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -82.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.54. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$575,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $1,063 million, or 91.03% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 7,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,491,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.78 million in KPTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.27 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 19.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 13,823,583 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 8,839,145 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 50,131,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,793,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,509,145 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,935,119 shares during the same period.