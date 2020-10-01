Market cap of Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] reaches 48.71M – now what?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] traded at a high on 09/30/20, posting a 10.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3449852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sintx Technologies Inc. stands at 8.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.53%.

The market cap for SINT stock reached $48.71 million, with 24.54 million shares outstanding and 24.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 3449852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]?

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has SINT stock performed recently?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, SINT shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 327.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0099, while it was recorded at 1.8020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2731 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -957.04 and a Gross Margin at +20.03. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -696.23.

Return on Total Capital for SINT is now -83.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.16. Additionally, SINT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] managed to generate an average of -$171,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

Insider trade positions for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: QUILTER PLC with ownership of 36,036, which is approximately -26.902% of the company’s market cap and around 3.68% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 20,659 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in SINT stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $30000.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 42,072 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 71,395 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 34,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,072 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 18,626 shares during the same period.