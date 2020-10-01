Market cap of Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] reaches 1.63B – now what?

Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE: MWA] traded at a low on 09/30/20, posting a -0.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1191892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mueller Water Products Inc. stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for MWA stock reached $1.63 billion, with 157.80 million shares outstanding and 155.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 760.19K shares, MWA reached a trading volume of 1191892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWA shares is $11.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mueller Water Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Mueller Water Products Inc. stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MWA shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mueller Water Products Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MWA in the course of the last twelve months was 47.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MWA stock performed recently?

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, MWA shares dropped by -3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for MWA is now 13.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.63. Additionally, MWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] managed to generate an average of $20,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Mueller Water Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mueller Water Products Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mueller Water Products Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 94.80% of MWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,119,241, which is approximately -2.87% of the company’s market cap and around 1.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,194,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.7 million in MWA stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $120.82 million in MWA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE:MWA] by around 10,748,019 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 10,126,149 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 120,881,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,755,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,876 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,673,146 shares during the same period.