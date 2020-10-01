Market cap of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] reaches 4.82B – now what?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.81%.

Over the last 12 months, IONS stock dropped by -16.96%. The one-year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.17. The average equity rating for IONS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.82 billion, with 139.35 million shares outstanding and 56.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 764.01K shares, IONS stock reached a trading volume of 1065130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $67.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for IONS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.80.

IONS Stock Performance Analysis:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, IONS shares dropped by -12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.12 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.91, while it was recorded at 48.46 for the last single week of trading, and 55.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.59 and a Gross Margin at +98.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.42.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now 16.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.53. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of $362,990 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

IONS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 156.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 49.00%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,717 million, or 87.93% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,810,554, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,306,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $583.93 million in IONS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $410.48 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly 5.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 9,113,353 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 7,120,252 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 104,257,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,490,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,881 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 624,768 shares during the same period.