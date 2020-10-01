General Moly Inc. [GMO] is -49.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Moly Inc. [AMEX: GMO] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.12 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11.

General Moly Inc. stock has also loss -6.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMO stock has declined by -42.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.25% and lost -49.49% year-on date.

The market cap for GMO stock reached $18.29 million, with 152.32 million shares outstanding and 82.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, GMO reached a trading volume of 1168362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Moly Inc. [GMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for General Moly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $1 to $1.30. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2009, representing the official price target for General Moly Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Moly Inc. is set at 0.02

GMO stock trade performance evaluation

General Moly Inc. [GMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, GMO shares dropped by -17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for General Moly Inc. [GMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1770, while it was recorded at 0.1157 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1989 for the last 200 days.

General Moly Inc. [GMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMO is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Moly Inc. [GMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.09. Additionally, GMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Moly Inc. [GMO] managed to generate an average of -$656,500 per employee.General Moly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Moly Inc. [GMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Moly Inc. go to 0.00%.

General Moly Inc. [GMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of GMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,424,746, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,589,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in GMO stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $62000.0 in GMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Moly Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in General Moly Inc. [AMEX:GMO] by around 947,614 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 298,402 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 5,813,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,060,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 641,329 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 130,010 shares during the same period.