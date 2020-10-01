For Electronic Arts Inc. [EA], Needham sees a rise to $165. What next?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $131.99 during the day while it closed the day at $130.41. The company report on September 28, 2020 that EA Sports FIFA 21 Soundtrack Inspired by Its Fans From Around the World.

Electronic Arts Inc. stock has also gained 1.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EA stock has declined by -3.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.71% and gained 21.30% year-on date.

The market cap for EA stock reached $37.13 billion, with 288.00 million shares outstanding and 287.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, EA reached a trading volume of 2163906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $152.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $154, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EA stock. On July 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EA shares from 125 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EA stock trade performance evaluation

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.01, while it was recorded at 130.64 for the last single week of trading, and 119.37 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.39 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.60.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 18.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.35. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $310,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 14.13%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,573 million, or 94.00% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,655,556, which is approximately -2.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,369,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 billion in EA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.9 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 3.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 26,197,968 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 27,833,063 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 203,412,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,443,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,830,191 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,321,061 shares during the same period.