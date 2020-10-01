Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] Stock trading around $18.81 per share: What’s Next?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [NYSE: EPAC] traded at a low on 09/30/20, posting a -5.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.81.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1100492 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.77%.

The market cap for EPAC stock reached $1.12 billion, with 59.83 million shares outstanding and 59.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 294.33K shares, EPAC reached a trading volume of 1100492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAC shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

How has EPAC stock performed recently?

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, EPAC shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.45, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading, and 20.05 for the last 200 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.38 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.23.

Return on Total Capital for EPAC is now 8.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.88. Additionally, EPAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC] managed to generate an average of $1,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. go to 12.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [EPAC]

There are presently around $1,129 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,105,180, which is approximately 1.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,421,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.78 million in EPAC stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $89.82 million in EPAC stock with ownership of nearly 14.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. [NYSE:EPAC] by around 6,473,365 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 7,798,039 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,742,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,014,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,705 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,845,749 shares during the same period.