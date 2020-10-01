Thursday, October 1, 2020
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell -22.72% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] price surged by 2.29 percent to reach at $0.98.

A sum of 1159883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares reached a high of $44.15 and dropped to a low of $42.501 until finishing in the latest session at $43.73.

The one-year XRAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.17. The average equity rating for XRAY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $49.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

XRAY Stock Performance Analysis:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.44, while it was recorded at 43.16 for the last single week of trading, and 46.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 6.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.39. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of $17,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

XRAY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 4.27%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,390 million, or 95.95% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,114,918, which is approximately -4.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 19,264,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $842.42 million in XRAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $707.91 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 2.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 22,497,570 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 19,319,043 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 172,912,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,729,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,003,039 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,364,522 shares during the same period.

