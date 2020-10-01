CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Stock trading around $2.15 per share: What’s Next?

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] gained 104.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time.

CTI BioPharma Corp. represents 73.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $155.42 million with the latest information. CTIC stock price has been found in the range of $1.90 to $2.6799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 791.48K shares, CTIC reached a trading volume of 106875174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for CTIC stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.76. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 93.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.99 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.25, while it was recorded at 1.27 for the last single week of trading, and 1.18 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1193.33. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1196.41.

Return on Total Capital for CTIC is now -80.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.00. Additionally, CTIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,600,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CTI BioPharma Corp. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTIC.

An analysis of insider ownership at CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]

There are presently around $74 million, or 50.00% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,520,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 7,140,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.35 million in CTIC stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $14.9 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 314,094 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,472,726 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,676,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,463,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,559 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 50,095 shares during the same period.