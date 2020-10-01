BofA Securities Upgrade Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] closed the trading session at $15.57 on 09/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.42, while the highest price level was $16.06.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.87 percent and weekly performance of 4.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 979.95K shares, VSH reached to a volume of 1347126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on VSH stock. On February 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VSH shares from 18 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

VSH stock trade performance evaluation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, VSH shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.06, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.00 for the last 200 days.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.73 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for VSH is now 14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.27. Additionally, VSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] managed to generate an average of $7,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to 2.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,926 million, or 96.20% of VSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,005,014, which is approximately -1.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,756,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.62 million in VSH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $145.81 million in VSH stock with ownership of nearly -3.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE:VSH] by around 11,644,859 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 12,715,626 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 99,364,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,724,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,247,712 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,296,753 shares during the same period.