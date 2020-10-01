BofA/Merrill lifts Athersys Inc. [ATHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.95.

Athersys Inc. stock has also gained 2.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATHX stock has declined by -28.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.01% and gained 58.54% year-on date.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $377.38 million, with 191.32 million shares outstanding and 178.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 1687418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On August 10, 2017, analysts increased their price target for ATHX shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37738.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

ATHX stock trade performance evaluation

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, ATHX shares dropped by -10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3042, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1524 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athersys Inc. [ATHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -807.53. Athersys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -791.44.

Return on Total Capital for ATHX is now -137.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -134.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athersys Inc. [ATHX] managed to generate an average of -$537,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athersys Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATHX.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 29.10% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,025,332, which is approximately 28.519% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,938,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.28 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.55 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly 40.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 24,211,370 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,550,285 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,875,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,637,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,740,505 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 569,055 shares during the same period.