Thursday, October 1, 2020
B. Riley FBR Initiated Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Caleb Clifford

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ETON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.46%.

Over the last 12 months, ETON stock rose by 34.35%. The average equity rating for ETON stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $163.53 million, with 21.01 million shares outstanding and 14.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 484.16K shares, ETON stock reached a trading volume of 2007626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 272.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

ETON Stock Performance Analysis:

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, ETON shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.50 for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1939.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.76. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1910.32.

Return on Total Capital for ETON is now -89.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.47. Additionally, ETON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] managed to generate an average of -$1,077,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

ETON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETON.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 32.60% of ETON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETON stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 3,640,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.17% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 802,617 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 million in ETON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.54 million in ETON stock with ownership of nearly 855.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ETON] by around 1,439,921 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 603,732 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,760,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,804,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETON stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 598,792 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,712 shares during the same period.

