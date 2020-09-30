Wednesday, September 30, 2020
type here...
Market

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Finance

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] Is Currently 14.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Barnwell Industries Inc. closed the trading session at $0.93 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.87,...
Read more
Companies

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] Is Currently 3.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Noble Energy Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] moved up 2.65: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Amyris Inc. surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.71 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] Stock trading around $77.32 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. gained 0.17% or 0.13 points to close at $77.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1542632 shares. It opened...
Read more

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.84 at the close of the session, up 1.57%.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -17.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XERS Stock saw the intraday high of $5.89 and lowest of $5.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.13, which means current price is +311.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 1243984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

How has XERS stock performed recently?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.98. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 37.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 199.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.14 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4495.96 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4613.52.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -135.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.89. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 403.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$621,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $187 million, or 72.10% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 4,172,459, which is approximately 29.08% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 3,178,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.56 million in XERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.44 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 20.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 11,311,047 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,711,915 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,054,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,077,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,522,750 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 938,993 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] is 4.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleSVB Leerink lifts R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Market

Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] reaches 1.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.43....
Read more
Market

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain 73.45% so far this year. What now?

Misty Lee - 0
Energous Corporation traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.07. The results...
Read more
Market

Alliance Global Partners lifts NewAge Inc. [NBEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NewAge Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, up 1.78%. NewAge Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] reaches 1.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.43....
Read more
Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. price surged by 1.28 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1471013 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Finance

CL King slashes price target on Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Del Taco Restaurants Inc. gained 1.48% or 0.12 points to close at $8.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1371705 shares. It opened...
Read more
Companies

SVB Leerink lifts R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
R1 RCM Inc. closed the trading session at $17.06 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.70,...
Read more
Market

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

Edison Baldwin - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.84 at the close of the session, up 1.57%. Xeris...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] reaches 1.08B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.43....
Read more
Industry

Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. price surged by 1.28 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1471013 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category