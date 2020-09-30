Vertical Research Upgrade Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 2.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.86.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1252449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albemarle Corporation stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.61%.

The market cap for ALB stock reached $9.11 billion, with 106.33 million shares outstanding and 105.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 1252449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $80.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on ALB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03.

How has ALB stock performed recently?

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.40, while it was recorded at 83.99 for the last single week of trading, and 77.29 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.09 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.86.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.08. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $88,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albemarle Corporation posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

There are presently around $8,479 million, or 93.00% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,648,436, which is approximately -3.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,714,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $670.04 million in ALB stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $654.98 million in ALB stock with ownership of nearly -14.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 4,913,066 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 8,178,937 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 84,524,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,616,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,258,526 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,343,092 shares during the same period.