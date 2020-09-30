U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] Is Currently 56.71 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: USEG] closed the trading session at $6.77 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.5501, while the highest price level was $18.57.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 124.17 percent and weekly performance of 57.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 118.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 220.17K shares, USEG reached to a volume of 15510698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]:

Global Hunter Securities have made an estimate for U.S. Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $5 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2012, representing the official price target for U.S. Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Energy Corp. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEG in the course of the last twelve months was 94.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

USEG stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.81. With this latest performance, USEG shares gained by 14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.56 for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 4.68 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.02 and a Gross Margin at +54.82. U.S. Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.37.

Return on Total Capital for USEG is now -6.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, USEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] managed to generate an average of -$275,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.U.S. Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Energy Corp. go to 25.00%.

U.S. Energy Corp. [USEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of USEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,031, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.42% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 12,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in USEG stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in USEG stock with ownership of nearly 16.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Energy Corp. [NASDAQ:USEG] by around 12,624 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 140 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 19,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,223 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 132 shares during the same period.