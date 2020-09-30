Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] is 435.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SHLL] gained 11.48% or 5.51 points to close at $53.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6527000 shares.

It opened the trading session at $50.39, the shares rose to $53.52 and dropped to $48.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHLL points out that the company has recorded 432.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -463.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, SHLL reached to a volume of 6527000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is set at 6.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SHLL stock

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, SHLL shares gained by 40.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 432.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 451.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.54, while it was recorded at 46.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SHLL is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL] managed to generate an average of $581,097 per employee.Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [SHLL]

48 institutional holders increased their position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SHLL] by around 4,941,184 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 12,864,259 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,278,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,526,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,301,303 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 8,179,222 shares during the same period.