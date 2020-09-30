RBC Capital Mkts Initiated SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] gained 3.90% or 0.76 points to close at $20.27 with a heavy trading volume of 1019533 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, SLQT reached to a volume of 1019533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SLQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for SLQT stock

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.96, while it was recorded at 19.88 for the last single week of trading.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.08 and a Gross Margin at +68.51. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for SLQT is now 23.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.16. Additionally, SLQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] managed to generate an average of $42,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to 25.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]

There are presently around $967 million, or 29.50% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,018,120, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,555,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.61 million in SLQT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $67.75 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 47,702,753 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,702,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,702,753 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.