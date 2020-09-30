Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] Is Currently 3.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ: RDUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.35%.

Over the last 12 months, RDUS stock dropped by -56.70%. The average equity rating for RDUS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $516.24 million, with 46.42 million shares outstanding and 46.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 630.70K shares, RDUS stock reached a trading volume of 1109458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Radius Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Radius Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RDUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Health Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57.

RDUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, RDUS shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Radius Health Inc. [RDUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Radius Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.75 and a Gross Margin at +89.85. Radius Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.73.

Return on Total Capital for RDUS is now -56.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,449.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.55. Additionally, RDUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] managed to generate an average of -$347,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Radius Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

RDUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radius Health Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radius Health Inc. go to 29.60%.

Radius Health Inc. [RDUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $547 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDUS stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 7,007,385, which is approximately 0.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,460,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.88 million in RDUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.48 million in RDUS stock with ownership of nearly 2.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radius Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Health Inc. [NASDAQ:RDUS] by around 3,509,206 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,561,414 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 42,027,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,098,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDUS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 719,957 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 924,672 shares during the same period.