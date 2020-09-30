Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] is 4.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: PSTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.52%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, PSTH stock reached a trading volume of 1137802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.63

PSTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. [PSTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52.

Insight into Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals: