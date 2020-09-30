Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Oppenheimer slashes price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] closed the trading session at $1.15 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.08, while the highest price level was $1.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.79 percent and weekly performance of 2.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 870.62K shares, INFI reached to a volume of 1217761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.76.

INFI stock trade performance evaluation

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, INFI shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.71 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0579, while it was recorded at 1.0980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0474 for the last 200 days.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1497.67 and a Gross Margin at -146.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.36.

Return on Total Capital for INFI is now -99.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.32. Additionally, INFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] managed to generate an average of -$1,882,280 per employee.Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFI.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32 million, or 49.90% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 17,426,968, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,312,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in INFI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.88 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 17.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 387,592 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 603,728 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 27,010,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,001,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,418 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 70,306 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAlliance Global Partners lifts NewAge Inc. [NBEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleDeutsche Bank Initiated CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

