Wednesday, September 30, 2020
type here...
Companies

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] is 17.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

DXC Technology Company [DXC] Stock trading around $17.70 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
DXC Technology Company surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.865 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

H&R Block Inc. [HRB] Is Currently 1.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
H&R Block Inc. traded at a high on 09/23/20, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.48. The...
Read more
Industry

Deutsche Bank Downgrade Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Retail Properties of America Inc. gained 3.38% or 0.18 points to close at $5.51 with a heavy trading volume of 1353257 shares. It...
Read more
Companies

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell -49.48% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
SL Green Realty Corp. jumped around 1.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.42 at the close of the session, up 3.78%....
Read more

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: OAC] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.60 at the close of the session, up 3.11%.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. stock is now 17.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OAC Stock saw the intraday high of $12.49 and lowest of $11.2695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.47, which means current price is +23.40% above from all time high which was touched on 09/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 191.23K shares, OAC reached a trading volume of 1890260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.29.

How has OAC stock performed recently?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, OAC shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.34% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]

18 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:OAC] by around 3,115,355 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,026,050 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,883,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,025,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,388,463 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 764,826 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRadius Health Inc. [RDUS] Is Currently 3.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next article3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $8

More articles

Companies

why Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.73

Edison Baldwin - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.51 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. Halozyme...
Read more
Companies

Vertical Research Upgrade Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Albemarle Corporation traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 2.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.86. The results...
Read more
Companies

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] fell -2.33% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Dolphin Entertainment Inc. traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 3.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved up 2.19: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
The Trade Desk Inc. closed the trading session at $498.30 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Companies

why Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.73

Edison Baldwin - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.51 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. Halozyme...
Read more
Market

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] Stock trading around $6.26 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Industry

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain 15.25% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Rackspace Technology Inc. gained 2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $18.89 price per share at the time. Rackspace Technology Inc. represents 194.14...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] reaches 1.82B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.495 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved up 2.19: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
The Trade Desk Inc. closed the trading session at $498.30 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Companies

why Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.73

Edison Baldwin - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.51 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. Halozyme...
Read more

Popular Category