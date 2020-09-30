Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] is 17.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: OAC] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.60 at the close of the session, up 3.11%.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. stock is now 17.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OAC Stock saw the intraday high of $12.49 and lowest of $11.2695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.47, which means current price is +23.40% above from all time high which was touched on 09/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 191.23K shares, OAC reached a trading volume of 1890260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.29.

How has OAC stock performed recently?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, OAC shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.34% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]

18 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:OAC] by around 3,115,355 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,026,050 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,883,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,025,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,388,463 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 764,826 shares during the same period.