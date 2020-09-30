Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] Stock trading around $5.10 per share: What’s Next?

Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX: MXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.89% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.49%.

Over the last 12 months, MXC stock rose by 10.63%.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.20 million, with 2.04 million shares outstanding and 0.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, MXC stock reached a trading volume of 1735023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mexco Energy Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.49. With this latest performance, MXC shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mexco Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.33 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Mexco Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MXC is now -0.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.97. Additionally, MXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] managed to generate an average of -$16,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Mexco Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Mexco Energy Corporation [MXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of MXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXC stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 12,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in MXC stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $4000.0 in MXC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mexco Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Mexco Energy Corporation [AMEX:MXC] by around 862 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,156 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 862 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,156 shares during the same period.