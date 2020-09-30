Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] reaches 1.08B – now what?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: WPF] traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.43.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1429896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for WPF stock reached $1.08 billion, with 103.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.78K shares, WPF reached a trading volume of 1429896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.17

How has WPF stock performed recently?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:WPF] by around 150,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.