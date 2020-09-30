Wednesday, September 30, 2020
type here...
Market

Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] reaches 1.08B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Companies

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Revenue clocked in at $1.23 billion, down -36.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
MGIC Investment Corporation traded at a high on 09/28/20, posting a 5.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.04. The...
Read more
Industry

Visa Inc. [V] Is Currently 1.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Visa Inc. gained 1.56% or 3.07 points to close at $200.32 with a heavy trading volume of 5560079 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

SVMK Inc. [SVMK] Is Currently 4.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SVMK Inc. gained 4.29% on the last trading session, reaching $22.37 price per share at the time. SVMK Inc. represents 138.78 million in...
Read more
Finance

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] Is Currently 14.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Barnwell Industries Inc. closed the trading session at $0.93 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.87,...
Read more

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: WPF] traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 1.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.43.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1429896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for WPF stock reached $1.08 billion, with 103.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.78K shares, WPF reached a trading volume of 1429896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.17

How has WPF stock performed recently?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 10.31 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [WPF]

1 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:WPF] by around 150,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleLadenburg Thalmann Initiated NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. What else is Wall St. saying?
Next articleBrookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] fell -64.92% so far this year. What now?

More articles

Market

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently 0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. closed the trading session at $17.13 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.84,...
Read more
Market

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] moved up 1.08: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Digital Realty Trust Inc. jumped around 1.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $147.52 at the close of the session, up 1.08%....
Read more
Market

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

Edison Baldwin - 0
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.84 at the close of the session, up 1.57%. Xeris...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Revenue clocked in at $5.48 billion, down -29.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
NetApp Inc. gained 0.89% or 0.39 points to close at $43.99 with a heavy trading volume of 1738077 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently 0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. closed the trading session at $17.13 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.84,...
Read more
Industry

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] moved up 0.96: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Mustang Bio Inc. jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.16 at the close of the session, up 0.96%. Mustang...
Read more
Finance

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] Stock trading around $1.05 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Rockwell Medical Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.96% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

TransUnion [TRU] Is Currently 1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
TransUnion closed the trading session at $84.62 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.82, while the...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] Revenue clocked in at $5.48 billion, down -29.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
NetApp Inc. gained 0.89% or 0.39 points to close at $43.99 with a heavy trading volume of 1738077 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Is Currently 0.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vertiv Holdings Co. closed the trading session at $17.13 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.84,...
Read more

Popular Category