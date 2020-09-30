Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] reaches 28.26M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HHT] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 09/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.52, while the highest price level was $0.563.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.98 percent and weekly performance of 9.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, HHT reached to a volume of 2946191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15.

HHT stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, HHT shares dropped by -41.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9705, while it was recorded at 0.4868 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8995 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.19 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.96.

Return on Total Capital for HHT is now -26.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -281.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,622.29. Additionally, HHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] managed to generate an average of -$61,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [HHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.31% of HHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HHT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 38,770, which is approximately 210.906% of the company’s market cap and around 57.76% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LLC, holding 38,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in HHT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3000.0 in HHT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HHT] by around 70,683 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,819 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HHT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,383 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.