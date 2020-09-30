Market cap of American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] reaches 10.26M – now what?

American Shared Hospital Services [AMEX: AMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.99% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.33%.

Over the last 12 months, AMS stock dropped by -21.48%. The average equity rating for AMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.26 million, with 6.01 million shares outstanding and 3.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.23K shares, AMS stock reached a trading volume of 3470796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Shared Hospital Services [AMS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Shared Hospital Services is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AMS Stock Performance Analysis:

American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.33. With this latest performance, AMS shares dropped by -5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for American Shared Hospital Services [AMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Shared Hospital Services Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +33.24. American Shared Hospital Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for AMS is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.10. Additionally, AMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] managed to generate an average of $73,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.American Shared Hospital Services’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.90% of AMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 244,868, which is approximately -0.456% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 101,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in AMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92000.0 in AMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Shared Hospital Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in American Shared Hospital Services [AMEX:AMS] by around 10,382 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 180,547 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 311,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 502,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,499 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 177,334 shares during the same period.