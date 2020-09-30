Market Analysts see Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AXNX] closed the trading session at $49.29 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.55, while the highest price level was $51.25.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 77.88 percent and weekly performance of 12.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 93.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 540.98K shares, AXNX reached to a volume of 2054747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXNX shares is $52.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $48 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on AXNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.51.

AXNX stock trade performance evaluation

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.10. With this latest performance, AXNX shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.26, while it was recorded at 45.73 for the last single week of trading, and 34.76 for the last 200 days.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -597.68 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -578.40.

Return on Total Capital for AXNX is now -44.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.87. Additionally, AXNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] managed to generate an average of -$264,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXNX.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [AXNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,490 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,552,217, which is approximately 137.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,433,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.94 million in AXNX stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $92.83 million in AXNX stock with ownership of nearly 10.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AXNX] by around 10,206,585 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,944,876 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,069,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,220,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXNX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,476,436 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 222,072 shares during the same period.