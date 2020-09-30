Livent Corporation [LTHM] Revenue clocked in at $309.50 million, up 6.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] jumped around 0.67 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.09 at the close of the session, up 7.96%.

Livent Corporation stock is now 6.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTHM Stock saw the intraday high of $9.18 and lowest of $8.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.29, which means current price is +130.13% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 3407765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LTHM shares from 9.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.25. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.37. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for LTHM is now 13.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.64. Additionally, LTHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livent Corporation [LTHM] managed to generate an average of $62,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livent Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 6.15%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $1,339 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,865,247, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,822,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.36 million in LTHM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $143.23 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -0.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,264,619 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 12,292,048 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 121,754,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,310,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,331,878 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,458,151 shares during the same period.