Jefferies lifts Marriott International Inc. [MAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] jumped around 3.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $96.00 at the close of the session, up 3.24%.

Marriott International Inc. stock is now -36.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAR Stock saw the intraday high of $97.39 and lowest of $93.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.39, which means current price is +106.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2963834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $101.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gordon Haskett raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $105, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on MAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.64, while it was recorded at 93.76 for the last single week of trading, and 104.94 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.71 and a Gross Margin at +14.19. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.07.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,700.14. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,542.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of $7,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to -5.85%.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $18,602 million, or 60.70% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,810,431, which is approximately 4.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,187,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in MAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.58 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -4.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 25,234,961 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 40,012,248 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 128,528,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,775,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,566,573 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,441,730 shares during the same period.