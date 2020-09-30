Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] Stock trading around $2.98 per share: What’s Next?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 172.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 198.03%.

Over the last 12 months, HUSA stock rose by 31.71%.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.98 million, with 6.90 million shares outstanding and 6.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 490.20K shares, HUSA stock reached a trading volume of 145626314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

HUSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 198.03. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 106.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.99 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.35, while it was recorded at 1.44 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Houston American Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.12 and a Gross Margin at -23.07. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -252.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.67. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 39,768, which is approximately 210.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 28,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in HUSA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $32000.0 in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 72,719 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 17,501 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 43,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,677 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,705 shares during the same period.