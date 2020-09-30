Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] fell -2.33% so far this year. What now?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: DLPN] traded at a high on 09/29/20, posting a 3.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1179501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stands at 10.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.64%.

The market cap for DLPN stock reached $21.65 million, with 32.53 million shares outstanding and 24.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DLPN reached a trading volume of 1179501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has DLPN stock performed recently?

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, DLPN shares dropped by -19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8380, while it was recorded at 0.6632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7191 for the last 200 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.06 and a Gross Margin at +7.78. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DLPN is now -14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.76. Additionally, DLPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] managed to generate an average of -$7,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLPN.

Insider trade positions for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.20% of DLPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLPN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,652,000, which is approximately -2.652% of the company’s market cap and around 27.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 527,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in DLPN stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $28000.0 in DLPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:DLPN] by around 117,139 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 130,211 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,098,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,345,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLPN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,138 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 82,872 shares during the same period.