Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $68.40 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $68.49 during the day while it closed the day at $68.40.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 3.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has inclined by 24.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.95% and gained 33.10% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $50.80 billion, with 741.00 million shares outstanding and 253.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 1375235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $70.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $48 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 54 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.14, while it was recorded at 66.48 for the last single week of trading, and 50.45 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 3.83%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,232 million, or 82.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 36,029,549, which is approximately -5.578% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 21,126,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $1.03 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 16.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 30,352,135 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 21,539,953 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 156,176,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,068,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,403,262 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,760,966 shares during the same period.