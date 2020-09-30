Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Finance

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] Is Currently 14.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] closed the trading session at $0.93 on 09/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.87, while the highest price level was $1.64.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.05 percent and weekly performance of 25.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 127.61K shares, BRN reached to a volume of 12727041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

BRN stock trade performance evaluation

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.24. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8543, while it was recorded at 0.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7958 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.11 and a Gross Margin at -10.90. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.23.

Return on Total Capital for BRN is now -77.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$288,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.60% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 217,344, which is approximately 34.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $69000.0 in BRN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 136,955 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 685 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 318,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,643 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 685 shares during the same period.

