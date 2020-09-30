AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO] Stock trading around $12.74 per share: What’s Next?

AngioDynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.89%.

Over the last 12 months, ANGO stock dropped by -30.84%. The one-year AngioDynamics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.0. The average equity rating for ANGO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $471.38 million, with 38.07 million shares outstanding and 36.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 270.39K shares, ANGO stock reached a trading volume of 2014687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGO shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngioDynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2019, representing the official price target for AngioDynamics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngioDynamics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

ANGO Stock Performance Analysis:

AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.89. With this latest performance, ANGO shares gained by 36.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.60 for AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 10.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AngioDynamics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.31 and a Gross Margin at +50.03. AngioDynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.14.

Return on Total Capital for ANGO is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.08. Additionally, ANGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO] managed to generate an average of -$208,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.AngioDynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ANGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AngioDynamics Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngioDynamics Inc. go to 15.00%.

AngioDynamics Inc. [ANGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $471 million, or 98.00% of ANGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,166,227, which is approximately -0.489% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 4,816,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.36 million in ANGO stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $39.16 million in ANGO stock with ownership of nearly -1.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngioDynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in AngioDynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGO] by around 2,842,146 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 2,930,041 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 31,181,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,953,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,221 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 477,239 shares during the same period.