American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] is 104.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Superconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: AMSC] price surged by 7.08 percent to reach at $1.06.

A sum of 2043887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 226.36K shares. American Superconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $16.47 and dropped to a low of $15.00 until finishing in the latest session at $16.03.

The one-year AMSC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.68. The average equity rating for AMSC stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSC shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for American Superconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for American Superconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while FBR & Co. kept a Mkt Perform rating on AMSC stock. On April 28, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AMSC shares from 10 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Superconductor Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

AMSC Stock Performance Analysis:

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.16. With this latest performance, AMSC shares gained by 25.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.90 for American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Superconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.26. American Superconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.78.

Return on Total Capital for AMSC is now -29.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.76. Additionally, AMSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] managed to generate an average of -$70,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.American Superconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AMSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Superconductor Corporation posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 78.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Superconductor Corporation go to 25.00%.

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $180 million, or 61.20% of AMSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,489,711, which is approximately 3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,282,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.56 million in AMSC stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $19.57 million in AMSC stock with ownership of nearly 7.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Superconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in American Superconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:AMSC] by around 1,623,484 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,074,841 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,553,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,251,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMSC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 683,187 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 113,680 shares during the same period.